AKA and Bonang kiss and makeup

Their recent lovers’ tiff had tongues wagging on social media, A-list couple Bonang Matheba and AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) seem to have found a way back to each other’s arms.

On Friday, AKA tweeted, “Sad to announce that myself & @bonang_m have broken up. We tried guys.” But his followers didn’t buy it – calling it a “publicity stunt”.

In an attempt to show that all is well between them, Bonang a few minutes ago posted a photo of a Gucci bag on Instagram, thanking the World is Yours hitmaker for a great surprise at work. She captioned it: “My heart can’t actually take it….!! Thank you baby…. Love! Love! Obsessed!! Dying… Surprises at work even?! I’m so spoilt… Thank you.”