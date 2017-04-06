Am not getting married any time soon- Buhle Maseko

A few days ago reports came out that Skeem Saam actor Buhle Maseko was getting married, many media outlets including DRUM ran with the story wishing the star well on his marriage.

Speaking to DRUM earlier today Buhle revealed that he is actually not getting married and that the whole thing was taken out of context.

“I am not married and not getting married anytime soon,” Buhle told DRUM

“The engagement I posted about was a new working relationship I just started with Blaque Orchirds group, my new PR agency,” Buhle said.

Buhle also revealed that he just signed with Skeem Saam for another season.

“This year is a very busy year well I’m trying to go back to radio, and still full-time on Skeem Saam, I recently signed a contract with Skeem Saam Season six so I’m busy pushing,” Buhle said.