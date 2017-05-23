Amanda Black reveals her worst fear

Award wining songbird Amanda Black’s life is in a great space right now. Her debut album Amazulu has won two Metro FM Awards and is nominated for Album of the Year, Best Female Artist of the Year, Best Newcomer of the Year, Best R&B Soul Reggae Album and she is Record of the year finalist for the upcoming coming SAMA awards.

With such an impressive year you would think Amanda is fearless but there is one thing she fears, being a one hit wonder.

Amanda opened up to Anele Mdoda on her show Real Talk with Anele about her fear saying; “The pressure that I am getting now is a lot.. with everyone warning me not to be a one hit wonder. A lot of people are waiting for me, but I don’t want to rush it,” she said.

Amanda also revealed that even though her album is a huge success when she was penning her songs she never expected it.

A lot of people are rooting for Amanda as the SAMA approach, we are looking forward to seeing what Amanda takes home.