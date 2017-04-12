Anele on what Real Talk has taught her

SAFTA award winning talk show host Anele Mdoda is back with season three of her hit show Real Talk.

Speaking during season three premiere Anele said her show had taught her about hard work and that more is to come.

“From the age of 11 watching Oprah then later Felicia and Noleen I always hoped I would one day have my own show. Now that the dream has been realized the hard work has began and continues,” Anele said.

“Most times we want the dream but the real work happens when the dream has been realized so that you keep it alive and grow it, you need to work hard. That is what I have learned from the show,” she added.

Catch Real Talk Monday- Friday on SABC 3 at 5pm