Another epic moment for Kwesta

Multi-award winning rapper Kwesta is continuing to show that 2017 is really his year, following his SAMA award multiple wins and his album going platinum, he is headed to perform in USA. Kwesta is opening for rapper T.I ‘s American Tour’s final week.

“For this to come just weeks after the SAMAs and my album going platinum and Ngud’ five-times platinum is incredible. My team keeps asking when the celebrations are going to end but we just keep winning and riding this wave as much as we can,” Kwesta told TshisaLive.

“They were like,’we really like your vibe and we think that we can really vibe with you. We want you to come out and open for T.I.’ It came out of the blue. I haven’t met T.I. or anyone from his team before so to get this call was totally unexpected. I am a big fan of T.I. so I naturally said yes,” Kwesta explained.

Kwesta leaves this weekend for the US.