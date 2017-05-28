Babes Wodumo hits back after not winning at #SAMA23

Hitmaker and newcomer Babes Wodumo was certain she would win at least one SAMA Award, but the star left to nothing. Babes not winning trended on social media with many people saying she had been robbed, and she believes the same.

Taking to Twitter after the awards through the YoMzansi Twitter handle Babes expressed her dissappointment in not winning and insinuated that the awards were bought, that's why she didn't win. Babes's fiance muso Mampintsha also expressed his dissapointment through a video