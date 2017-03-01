Beyonce and Jay Z will know gender of twins in two weeks – report

Image: Beyonce © Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Beyonce reportedly told guests at a pre-Oscars party on Saturday night (25Feb17) that she and husband Jay Z will find out the gender of their twins in two weeks’ time.

The superstar couple revealed earlier this month (Feb17) that they are expecting two bundles of joy to join sister Blue Ivy, five. And it seems the excitement about the impending arrivals is all the Formation star could talk about as she and her spouse attended movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s bash at the Montage in Beverly Hills.

A source at the party told the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six that “Beyonce was telling people they’ll know the genders of the babies in two weeks.”

While the couple were happy to announce Beyonce’s pregnancy, they have remained coy about her actual due date. However, this news, combined with the sight of the singer’s growing bump, has led fans to speculate about when the new baby will arrive.

The gender of an unborn baby can usually be found out between 16 and 20 weeks – with many people discovering whether they are having a boy or a girl at the 20 week scan.

If that’s the case, Beyonce is approximately 18 weeks pregnant, which puts her expected due date at the end of July (17).

After chatting to guests following a late arrival to the Weinstein party, Beyonce then spent the evening talking to Harvey’s wife, Marchesa fashion designer Georgina Chapman, as Jay Z, donning a black suit with a printed black shirt, engaged in conversation with Harvey. The rap mogul signed a two-year first-look production deal with the Weinstein Company last year (16).

The 35-year-old singer highlighted her changing figure in a fitted teal dress paired with a statement necklace for the evening out.

The event marked Beyonce’s first public appearance since pulling out of the upcoming Coachella festival in California on Thursday (23Feb17). The singer had been booked as one of three headliners for the two-weekend bash in April (17), but cancelled citing doctor’s orders, and instead signed on for 2018’s line-up.

