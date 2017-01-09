Black Coffee and Enhle’s dream wedding

A wise man once said, “If you want to see the sunshine, you have to weather the storm.” This is the case for power couple Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo and Enhle Mlotshwa.

A day before their white wedding Black Coffee was robbed at gunpoint outside a petrol station, but that did not stop the couple from celebrating their big day in style.

At the festivities, held at The Palace of the Lost City, in the North West Province, Enhle dazzled in a white gown and veil while Black Coffee kept it classy in a black and white tuxedo.

Celebrity-wedding planner Sophie Ndaba made sure the couple kept their décor classy and simple.

Family and friends who were invited said the day was one to remember.

