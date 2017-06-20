Black Coffee makes another move

Image: Black Coffee, Instagram

Internationally acclaimed DJ/Producer and Soulistic Music record label owner Black Coffee has bought into the popular Soweto entertainment spot, Zone 6 Venue.

Black Coffee will be working with his business partner is Chris Hajibey who is excited about the new venture, “I have a good relationship with Black Coffee and SoulisticMusic, I respect their business ethics, hard-work, discipline and they arepeople I trust to take this place to even greater heights. Partnering with this incredible team is an honor for me”, he said.

Since everything Black Coffee touches always succeeds we are sure this will also do well.