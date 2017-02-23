Bonang on Somizi

Ever since media personality Bonang Matheba had a fallout with former BFF entertainer Somizi Mhlongo, she hasn’t said anything about him. She hasn’t even explained or spoke about why their friendship ended. Her silence made people believe she hates the Idols judge; now it seems that’s not the case.

Even though they are not friends, Bonang still holds Somizi in high regard, at least as far as his work is concerned. On a YouTube link late last year Bonang openly told ANN7’s Abigail Visagie that she would have given the South African of The Year 2016 award to Somizi if the awards took place. The South African of the Year (SATY) Awards 2016 were postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, and a new date is yet to be confirmed.

“He’s the entertainment dream. He’s on television, radio, he’s cooking, acting, he sings, he’s a choreographer, he had a very powerful 2016,” she said.

Somizi was nominated for the Personality of the Year Award alongside Bonang, Thato Molamu, Robert Marawa, Katlego Maboe, Jay Anstey and Bobby van Jaarsveld.

“I think Somizi has had a great SATY16, I feel like his time is certainly now. From landing a huge role like the Idols judge, and to be able to do something with that brand, turning it into something else. He has given us more as a South African consumer that we expected from him,” she said.

Bonang and Somizi’s five year friendship ended in 2015 amid rumours that he leaked information about Bonang dating AKA.

Last year, Somizi dropped all the juicy details about how his five-year long friendship with Bonang finally came to an end on his reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi, which aired on Mzansi Magic.

“What I hear is that she thinks or she was told that I told Zinhle about her relationship with AKA. But why? Why would I do that to her? I want the three of them, Zinhle, AKA and Bonang, to sit down and tell me who said that I said what. I’m too old for this shit. People come in your life and leave for a reason,” he said during one of the episodes on his reality show.

