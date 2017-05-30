Bucie opens up about meeting her man

Late last month house music vocalist and hit maker Bucie Nqwiliso revealed that she is leaving the music industry to concentrate on being a wife and a mother. Bucie is married to a Zimbabwean chartered accountant named Nhlanhla.

Bucie reveals that when she met Nhlanhla, it was very unexpected.

“He came into my life unexpectedly. I had just broken up with someone I dated for three and a half years. I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love and told myself I wouldn’t allow myself to,” Bucie tells True Love Magazine.

Nhlanhla paid lobolo for Bucie in December.

Bucie says before she met Nhlanhla she was resentful about how her last relationship had ended.

“I was resentful because my ex and I were together for so long and in the end he wasn’t ‘The One’. I was angry at myself for not seeing the signs sooner. I put so much energy into that relationship only for it to not work,” she explains.

The Get Over It singer says she as much as she is retiring from being a vocalist and musician she will now be helping to produce young artists.