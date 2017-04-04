Buhle Maseko is getting ready to tie the knot

Image: Buhle Maseko Instagram

The Skeem Saam actor got engaged this past weekend to long time girlfriend Tsholo Lolwayne

Buhle took to his social media this past weekend to share a video which congratulates their engagement and a picture of a massive rock that his wife to be is now wearing:

@ms_lolwayne here’s to the start of forever 😬🙂!!!! A post shared by BooGy_M (@buhle_maseko) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

He posted a picture of the ring after she said yes:

@ms_lolwayne I want you to know that I got us! What puts me at ease is that on days when I know I can’t be superman, you got us. Here’s to the start of forever for us A post shared by BooGy_M (@buhle_maseko) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

He said he needed to change the look of his Instagram account in order to match the new changes occurring in his life:

The married man to be is currently looking at possible suits to wear on his big day, these are the three different looks he’s contemplating thus far.

Suit number 1:

Suit number 2:

Suit number 3:

With plans for the big day well in motion we would like to take a moment to congratulate Buhle on this momentous achievement and wish you all the best on your new journey!