Buhle Maseko is getting ready to tie the knot
Byon April 4, 2017
The Skeem Saam actor got engaged this past weekend to long time girlfriend Tsholo Lolwayne
Buhle took to his social media this past weekend to share a video which congratulates their engagement and a picture of a massive rock that his wife to be is now wearing:
He posted a picture of the ring after she said yes:
@ms_lolwayne I want you to know that I got us! What puts me at ease is that on days when I know I can’t be superman, you got us. Here’s to the start of forever for us
A post shared by BooGy_M (@buhle_maseko) on
He said he needed to change the look of his Instagram account in order to match the new changes occurring in his life:
So I switched up my IG a bit because I’m getting into a new, exciting but nerve wrecking chapter in my life. SHE SAID YESS!!!! 💍 The ring fits 🙏🏽❤️ thank you to everyone involved in putting this together 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. More posts to come 🙂, just need to take in this moment. Thred Cred: @Csquaredsa Make Up: Bernice Photocred: @Blaque_Orchidsgroup #marriedlife #happinesstrending
The married man to be is currently looking at possible suits to wear on his big day, these are the three different looks he’s contemplating thus far.
Suit number 1:
1/3…So I’ve dubbed this year my “Brag Different” year. Simply put, that means everything I do this year is different, my focus is different, my swag, my hustle, my attitude, thoughts etc, I’m just on a different level. This is why I released the “Brag Different” range caps (and soon to becoming lifestyle wear). It really was about switching Buhle M to a whole new level which I am excited about and ready to take on that challenge. Having said that… 😂😂😂 I need to discuss this matter regarding my “engagement” 🙈 man I love you guys!! Check out my next post… 😂🙈
A post shared by BooGy_M (@buhle_maseko) on
Suit number 2:
2/3 MY ENGAGEMENT 💍…. Now here, ladies and gentlemen I was referring to the new “engagement” working relationship I have just entered into with @blaque_orchidsgroup, (and my announcement happened to have fallen on Aprils Fools day, so that’s a double take 😁). But yes, I’ve signed a management and PR deal with @blaque_orchidsgroup. I’m really excited about the future plans we have in place. I’m coming for it ALL, but in classy way 👌🏽. The first thing we did was a suit range shoot, so you need to keep it locked on my IG page for upcoming shoots and moves I’ll be doing, really exciting stuff. So for guys looking to get engaged soon 😂 keep it locked, we will give you loads of ideas. Why were so many people touched when I announced I’m engaged though 🙈😂 the calls and messages I got, sheesh guys. #FormalWear #MenWithClass #SuitsAndTies #BragDifferent @csquaredsa
Suit number 3:
3/3… I’d like to now take opportunity to officially welcome @blaque_orchidsgroup as my new PR company, here’s to many years of hard work and success 🍾 I’d also like to thank my partner for the constant support and backing of my “smart ideas 💍😂”, and massive thank you goes out to each and every person who shows me support throughout all my media platforms. A lot of you have seen my growth from my yotv days, and this is really just me saying watch us take it to the next level, watch as we switch lanes and do more work. #MensWear #FormalWear #StayClassy #BuhleMandSuits
A post shared by BooGy_M (@buhle_maseko) on
With plans for the big day well in motion we would like to take a moment to congratulate Buhle on this momentous achievement and wish you all the best on your new journey!