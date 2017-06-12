Cassper is at it again

Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Johannesburg – Don’t know what to get your dad for father’s day? How bout a music video?

You and your old man could be part of Cassper Nyovest’s new music video for his track Superman. According to the star, all fans have to do is send him a snap of themselves with their dads.

On Monday Cassper tweeted: “Working on the Superman video dropping on Father’s Day & I need u 2 send pictures of u & your dad, son or daughter 2 supermanpictures90@gmail.com (sic).”

Think about it, it’s a great gift and it won’t cost a thing!