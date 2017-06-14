Cassper loses his cool

Hit making rapper Cassper Nyovest put a Twitter user who was trying to troll him this morning in his place quickly and he even swore at him. The user through shade at Cassper’s education background saying; “You can’t listen to Nasty C and J Cole with your level 2 in English, stick to your Sjava and Duncan.”

Cassper who was clearly touched by the tweet responded saying; “F**k outa here with your colonized, trying to get attention,doing it for some retweets ,level 1 hating , stupid ass mindset with a f**kboy dress sense.”

Cassper went on to say that it’s unnecessary to hate and people can make a point without being mean.

Here’s a look at the Twitter drama;

You can’t listen to Nasty C and J Cole with your level 2 in English, stick to your Sjava and Duncan 😂😂😂😂 — Nation (@SpheNationdj) June 13, 2017

Fuck outa here with ur colonized, tryna get attention,doing it for some RTS,level 1 hating , stupid ass mindset with a fuckboy dress sense. https://t.co/NxhwOIJvdv — Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) June 14, 2017

I think data should b expensive 4 bitter people and cheaper for us who are using these platforms for what it’s meant for. We’ll all be happy https://t.co/BheYySfiq7 — Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) June 14, 2017