Cassper loses his cool
Byon June 14, 2017
Hit making rapper Cassper Nyovest put a Twitter user who was trying to troll him this morning in his place quickly and he even swore at him. The user through shade at Cassper’s education background saying; “You can’t listen to Nasty C and J Cole with your level 2 in English, stick to your Sjava and Duncan.”
Cassper who was clearly touched by the tweet responded saying; “F**k outa here with your colonized, trying to get attention,doing it for some retweets ,level 1 hating , stupid ass mindset with a f**kboy dress sense.”
Cassper went on to say that it’s unnecessary to hate and people can make a point without being mean.
Here’s a look at the Twitter drama;
You can’t listen to Nasty C and J Cole with your level 2 in English, stick to your Sjava and Duncan 😂😂😂😂
— Nation (@SpheNationdj) June 13, 2017
Fuck outa here with ur colonized, tryna get attention,doing it for some RTS,level 1 hating , stupid ass mindset with a fuckboy dress sense. https://t.co/NxhwOIJvdv
— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) June 14, 2017
I think data should b expensive 4 bitter people and cheaper for us who are using these platforms for what it’s meant for. We’ll all be happy https://t.co/BheYySfiq7
— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) June 14, 2017
You can be smart or sound smart without being mean. Chill already
— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) June 14, 2017