Caster Semenya and Violet are ready to be parents, reports

South African middle-distance runner and Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya seems to be ready to be a parent, well at least as far as her recent Instagram post hints.

Caster who got married to her life partner Violet Raseboya earlier this year may be ready to go to the next level of becoming a parent.

Caster posted a picture of a cute baby on her Instagram (See pic below) today and according to sources she and Violet are ready to become parents.

“They are definitely ready to be parents. It’s a talk they have been having for years and it’s the next level of their union,” a source tells DRUM.

“Caster and Violet are amazing people and they would make great parents,” another source adds.

Caster and Violet have been together for years and if they are indeed planning to start a family we wish them all the best.