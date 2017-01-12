Celebrities’ kids go back to school

Some of Mzani’s adored stars took to social media to share pictures of their children going back to school.

Idols SA judge Unathi Msengana shared snaps of her two kids in uniform, so did The Queen actor Vuyo Msengana.

Lucille Gumbi could not believe her two boys were both “seniors” in school.

“They both ‘seniors’ now . . . they refused to let me walk them in today. Guys I feel so old [sic],” she posted alongside a photo of her sons.

Unathi Msengana

First day of school! Both babies in uniform! Both babies are seniors! Both babies will have homework! Both babies need these books and files covered BY TOMORROW A photo posted by Unstagram (@unathi.co) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:05am PST

The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana

Back to school for one first day of school for the other A photo posted by Vuyo Ngcukana (@vuyomse) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:10pm PST

Trevor and Lucille Gumbi’s kids Jodie and Jamie

They both "seniors" now … they refused to let me walk them in today . Guys I feel so so old. @jamieandjodieg I wish you all the best my boys . You always make mommy and daddy proud . This year I know you will do the same . Remember to always do your best in everything you do . I love you with all of me and I am hear for you no matter what. A photo posted by Lucille Gumbi (@mrsladylu) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

Kelly Khumalo and Jub’s son Christian