Celebrities’ kids go back to school
Byon January 12, 2017
Some of Mzani’s adored stars took to social media to share pictures of their children going back to school.
Idols SA judge Unathi Msengana shared snaps of her two kids in uniform, so did The Queen actor Vuyo Msengana.
Lucille Gumbi could not believe her two boys were both “seniors” in school.
“They both ‘seniors’ now . . . they refused to let me walk them in today. Guys I feel so old [sic],” she posted alongside a photo of her sons.
Unathi Msengana
The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana
Trevor and Lucille Gumbi’s kids Jodie and Jamie
They both "seniors" now … they refused to let me walk them in today . Guys I feel so so old. @jamieandjodieg I wish you all the best my boys . You always make mommy and daddy proud . This year I know you will do the same . Remember to always do your best in everything you do . I love you with all of me and I am hear for you no matter what.
Kelly Khumalo and Jub’s son Christian
As he gets ready for School A big part of me is extremely happy yet emotional, we have come a long way my boy, yes you and I fight every 5mins because of your extra ordinary character but then again I ddnt ask God for a normal boy, last week I asked what you wanted to be when you grow up, you said you want fly air planes, Well Son your journey of becoming a Pilot begins today. #MyLittlePilot #MyExtraOrdinaryBoy. Aunty @zandie_khumalo_gumede look at our boy