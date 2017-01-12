Celebrities’ kids go back to school

By Qhama Dayile on January 12, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 1.45.39 PM


Some of Mzani’s adored stars took to social media to share pictures of their children going back to school.

Idols SA judge Unathi Msengana shared snaps of her two kids in uniform, so did The Queen actor Vuyo Msengana.

Lucille Gumbi could not believe her two boys were both “seniors” in school.

“They both ‘seniors’ now . . . they refused to let me walk them in today. Guys I feel so old [sic],” she posted alongside a photo of her sons.

Unathi Msengana

The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana

Back to school for one first day of school for the other

A photo posted by Vuyo Ngcukana (@vuyomse) on

Trevor and Lucille Gumbi’s kids Jodie and Jamie

Kelly Khumalo and Jub’s son Christian