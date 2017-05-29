Celebrities send encouragement to Babes Wodumo

Image: Babes Wodumo, Instagram

Entertainer Babes Wodumo was angry when she didn’t get any award at this past weekend’s 23rd South African Music Awards, she even took to her social media to vent out her frustration. After Babes failure to get a single award, Mzansi celebrities took to social media to show their support to her and tell her that not all is lost even though she didn’t win.

Here’s a look at some encouraging messages from the likes of Black Coffee, Unathi Msengana, Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai and more to Babes;





Some categories need no votes they should be based on data collected by the Awards e.g #Newcomer we all know the best #NC #babeswedumo — #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) May 27, 2017





The Babes Wodumo story I can relate to so strongly I feel quite sad at the same time happy for her success and team. — Culoe De Song (@CuloeDeSong) May 28, 2017





On another note I hope @BABESWODUMO is not disheartened tonight! She still shines! And will continue too!!!!!! #SAMA23 — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) May 27, 2017





I LOVE you @babes_wodumo we ALL love you😘 The REWARDS of the universe will always await you🙏🏾😘ulandele amaphupho wakho Bongekile. ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 A post shared by Unstagram (@unathi.co) on May 28, 2017 at 2:02am PDT



