Celebrities send encouragement to Babes Wodumo
Entertainer Babes Wodumo was angry when she didn’t get any award at this past weekend’s 23rd South African Music Awards, she even took to her social media to vent out her frustration. After Babes failure to get a single award, Mzansi celebrities took to social media to show their support to her and tell her that not all is lost even though she didn’t win.
Here’s a look at some encouraging messages from the likes of Black Coffee, Unathi Msengana, Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai and more to Babes;
Some categories need no votes they should be based on data collected by the Awards e.g #Newcomer we all know the best #NC #babeswedumo
— #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) May 27, 2017
The Babes Wodumo story I can relate to so strongly I feel quite sad at the same time happy for her success and team.
— Culoe De Song (@CuloeDeSong) May 28, 2017
On another note I hope @BABESWODUMO is not disheartened tonight! She still shines! And will continue too!!!!!! #SAMA23
— BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) May 27, 2017
I cav y'all Tsibinkies talking but all I'm saying is there's no one for Babes Wodumo!!! She's the furthest!!! I'm talking superstar level!!
— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) May 28, 2017