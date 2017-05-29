Celebrities send encouragement to Babes Wodumo

By Drum Digital on May 29, 2017
Image: Babes Wodumo, Instagram

Entertainer Babes Wodumo was angry when she didn’t get any award at this past weekend’s 23rd South African Music Awards, she even took to her social media to vent out her frustration. After Babes failure to get a single award, Mzansi celebrities took to social media to show their support to her and tell her that not all is lost even though she didn’t win.

Here’s a look at some encouraging messages from the likes of Black Coffee, Unathi Msengana, Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai and more to Babes;

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 