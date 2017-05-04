Celeste taking a break from Isibaya

Actress Celeste Ntuli confirmed that she’ll be parting ways with the hit Mzansi Magic show IsiBaya after spending four years on the show.

Though she never specified the exact date for her departure, Celeste did however confirm her exit from the show to Touch HD resident DJ’s Glen Lewis and Nina Hastie on the Expensive Breakfast show.

“Yes, shame, it’s coming to an end a bit soon,” she said.

The actress added that after Isibaya she’ll be going “back to comedy full-time now”.

Although she’s looking forward to her new chapter, she’s taking a break first. “When you want to do something else you need to take a bit of a break. The thing is: with acting the character comes with you. When people meet me at my shows they expect me to be Siphokazi [her Isibaya character],” she explains.

However, her exit from the show was not an easy one because she knows “people are passionate about the show”. She further explained that she had to “defend” herself against her own family when she told them she’s leaving, adding that her mother said: “She’s not going to even watch me, whatever I do now after Isibaya she doesn’t care.”

Fans, there’s hope still. Celeste says she and the Isibaya producers are working together to ensure her character’s exit makes sense to the viewers.