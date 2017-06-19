CONFIRMED: Pearl Thusi no longer part of Quantico

Image: Pearl Thusi Instagram

Cape Town – It’s been confirmed that Pearl Thusi is saying goodbye to Quantico.

The South African actress’s PR team told The Juice that she will not be returning to Quantico for another season.

Pearl portrayed the role of series regular, Dayana Maphasi on the American drama. She joined the cast in 2016.

Sarit Tomlinson told The Juice: “There has been a reshuffle with show writers and overall direction of the series. Pearl loved working with everyone on set, and the role of Dayana has been one of her most significant to date.”

“Pearl remains humbled and grateful for every moment she got to spend with the cast and directors of the show. We are busy working on some exciting new projects and hope to be able to share those soon,” she added.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Pearl!