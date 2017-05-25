CONFIRMED: Rami Chuene is joining The Queen

Actress and singer Rami Chuene’s timeline is filled with praises of Mzansi Magic hit series The Queen. If you follow Rami on Twitter you would know she has been tweeting of her love for the show for a long time.

A few months ago when DRUM noticed the timeline, we posed the question of whether or not the star would be interested to join the show, to which she replied; “I have no news to share at the moment about The Queen or anything”. Of course we followed quietly to see if at anytime Rami would join her favorite show and she has, Rami is joining the hit telenovela.

“It’s for real. Rami Chuene has signed. Thanks tweeps. Details of the character to be revealed later. Welcome to THE QUEEN,” the show’s executive producer Shona Ferguson tweeted.

Even though the characetr details have not been revealed rumors are Rami will play Brutus’s wife.