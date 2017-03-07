Couple Envy: Shekhinah and Lungelo
Byon March 7, 2017
If you thought Back to the beach singer Shekhinah Donnell & Kyle Deutsch were dating, think again.
The KwaZulu-Natal songbird is happily seeing upcoming musician Lungelo Litha.
The pair have been together for year and a half.
A post shared by SHAKA LUNGZ (@lungelolifa) on
Can’t wait to see us in the next 5years,unfortunately it’s only one year(for now). Time spent with you is never time wasted, only time treasured. Love you and happy Anniversary.
A post shared by SHAKA LUNGZ (@lungelolifa) on