Criselda Dudumashe speaks about marriage and God

The mother-of-three is also a proud and happy wife, having married businessman Siyolo Dudumashe in June 2015

“Married life is great,” she gushes. “You Are Never Alone is testament to who I am. “God nurtured, moulded and guided this young girl to know what it truly means to love, so I may give selflessly.”

“Marriage teaches me daily about patience and compassion, even on the not-so-good days. Marriage forces me to sit in counsel with God daily, as He’s the source of the wisdom that carries me through it. Each day I look forward to learning new things about myself, not as Criselda on her own, but as a partner, and being able to embrace being accountable to God and each other,” she said.

“One of the best gifts I have brought into the marriage is the gift of loving myself, learning to receive love and give love without condition,” she adds.