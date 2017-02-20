Cyclone Dineo causes giggles instead of fear

The cyclone racing towards South Africa last week was called Dineo (which means gift in Sesotho and Tswana), but it never made to it to our country – causing much online banter.

The deadly storm did claim lives in Mozambique where it started and it had South Africans close to the Mozambique borders taking cover when clouds covered parts of Mzansi, all fearing the worse. But social media caused more of a ripple than Dineo did: the deflated storm left South Africans in fits of laughter from memes to videos when she didn’t show up. We were left scratching our heads – since when was a “gift” a disaster and why was the storm called Dineo?