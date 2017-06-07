DETAILS: Inside Bonang’s new show

Johannesburg – This July, Mzansi Magic partners with KFC South Africa for KFC’s first-ever reality show — a country-wide, culinary quest, and one of the biggest reality cooking shows on television.

KFC Taste Kitchen will premiere on Friday, 14 July at 19:30, starting with 32 duos competing for the coveted title of KFC’s Ultimate Cooking Duo.

The show takes home cooks on a journey of innovation and explosive taste, as they create the most innovative, authentic South African side dishes to complement KFC’s delicious Original Recipe chicken.

The judges and host

Actress-turned-cooking expert Lucia Mthiyane, and golden boy of the KZN food scene Lentswe Bhengu will serve-up the scoring on the show, as they judge the merits of each of the duo’s side dishes.

To add more flavour to the delicious, sizzling challenges, the judges will participate in unique blind tasting sessions, which will make the experience even more thrilling — for contestants and viewers.

Bonang Matheba will add her spice and touch as the host of the KFC Taste Kitchen.

How the show works

During the show, the duos will receive challenges from the celebrity judges, before putting their cooking skills and creative flair to the test in culinary race against the clock.

Each duo’s creation will be tasted and judged, and one pair will be eliminated after each challenge. There is a smorgasbord of further surprises, including rewards and immunity challenges, but you’ll have to tune in to find out more, when the action starts simmering in KFC Taste Kitchen.

Over 13 weeks, the duos will be whittled down as the battle comes to the boil, until one lucky duo emerges with the R 1 million grand prize as creator of the top side dish of KFC Taste Kitchen.

Expect a show packed with surprises, blindsides, and fun moments – as the KFC Taste Kitchen contestants cook up innovative side dishes.

Don’t miss KFC Taste Kitchen on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) on Friday, 14 July at 19:30.