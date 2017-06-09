DETAILS: Minnie sets the record straight

Image: Minnie Dlamini, Instagram

Remember a few years ago when Minnie Dlamini was dating soccer player Itumeleng Khune and it emerged that he had paid R1 million lobola for her? Well Minnie set the record straight on those reports today.

“I was never, ever, ever, ever ‘lobolad’ by a soccer player in my life. It never happened. So, we can lay that to rest, please guys, it did not happen. The first time I got ‘lobolad’ was now, and I’m getting married now,” she said on Fresh Breakfast with DJ Fresh.

Minnie said the reports shocked her and that’s possibly the most hectic thing she may have heard about herself.