Dineo on how she almost lost out on The Queen

Actress Dineo Moeketsi’s character Kea on Mzansi Magic’s The Queen has become one of the popular faces in daily television serieses, but Dineo almost lost out on the show.

“I almost didn’t get into the show,” Dineo explains. The reason is she had originally auditioned for the role of Amo, which played by Natasha Thahane and she hadn’t gotten it.

”When the role of Kea was created, it was initially meant to be a small part. They (Connie and Shona Ferguson) were impressed with my acting ability and decided to extend the character’s storyline,” Dineo explains in a True Love Magazine interview.

Dineo says being on the show has stretched and strengthened her acting abilities, and she even still gets star struck because she is working with big names such as Shona and Connie Ferguson as well as Sello Maake kaNcube and Themba Ndaba.

Catch Dineo as Kea on The Queen weekdays at 9pm on Mzansi Magic