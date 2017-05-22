Drake dominates 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Byon May 22, 2017
Drake made history at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (21May17) by taking home a record-breaking 13 prizes at the Las Vegas ceremony.
The Hotline Bling hitmaker headed into the weekend tied with The Chainsmokers with 22 nominations each, and already had 10 under his belt by the time he hit the red carpet for Sunday night’s (21May17) event. Among his early wins were accolades for Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Album for Views.
He quickly added prizes for Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for Views, tying Adele for the most Billboard Music Awards in a single year with 12, but Drake went one up after going head-to-head in the final category of the night, for Top Artist.
However, as he stepped up to the stage, the MC acknowledged the British soul star would likely take back the most wins title when she releases her next album.
Putting on a Jamaican accent, Drake said, “Hold tight Adele, because when the new ting drops, yeah, ya fall right back to get the record back (sic)!”
Pregnant Beyonce, who did not attend the Las Vegas event, scored five awards, while The Chainsmokers and Twenty One Pilots ended up with four apiece.
Drake also had arguably the most visually-stunning performance of the night after delivering his Gyalchester tune from a stage in the middle of the famed Fountains of Bellagio outside the Bellagio hotel and resort. Drake rapped the track as fireworks exploded all around him.
There were also top sets from Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Icon Award winner Cher, and Celine Dion, who celebrated the 20th anniversary of her classic ballad My Heart Will Go On, the theme song to 1997 movie Titanic, by delivering a pitch-perfect rendition which earned her a standing ovation from the celebrity-filled crowd.
Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons star Dan Reynolds paid tribute to Chris Cornell, remembering the tragic rocker as “a true innovator, a musical architect, and a pioneer on the cutting edge of the Seattle grunge movement”.
“Even though Chris is gone, his legacy endures,” Reynolds said, before leading a moment of silence.
The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman committed suicide on Wednesday night (17May17), aged 52.
The full list of winners at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens, is:
Top Artist: Drake
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Female Artist: Beyonce
Top Duo/Group: Twenty One Pilots
Top New Artist: Zayn
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake
Top Hot 100 Artist: Drake
Top Song Sales Artist: Drake
Top Radio Songs Artist: Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist: BTS
Top Touring Artist: Beyonce
Top R&B Artist: Beyonce
Top R&B Tour: Beyonce
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Tour: Drake
Top Country Artist: Blake Shelton
Top Country Tour: Kenny Chesney
Top Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour: Coldplay
Top Latin Artist: Juan Gabriel
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist: Kirk Franklin
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album: Hamilton: An American Musical
Top Billboard 200 Album: Drake, Views
Top R&B Album: Beyonce, Lemonade
Top Rap Album: Drake, Views
Top Country Album: Chris Stapleton, Traveller
Top Rock Album: Metallica, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct
Top Latin Album: Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough
Top Christian Album: Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be
Top Gospel Album: Tamela Mann, One Way
Top Hot 100 Song: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, Closer
Top Selling Song: Justin Timberlake, Can’t Stop The Feeling!
Top Radio Song: Justin Timberlake, Can’t Stop The Feeling!
Top Streaming Song (Audio): Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla, One Dance
Top Streaming Song (Video): Desiigner, Panda
Top Collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, Closer
Top R&B Song: Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla, One Dance
Top R&B Collaboration: Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla, One Dance
Top Rap Song: Desiigner, Panda
Top Rap Collaboration: Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, Black Beatles
Top Country Song: Florida Georgia Line, H.O.L.Y.
Top Country Collaboration: Kenny Chesney featuring Pink, Setting The World On Fire
Top Rock Song: Twenty One Pilots, Heathens
Top Latin Song: Nicky Jam, Hasta El Amanecer
Top Dance/Electronic Song: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, Closer
Top Christian Song: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, Thy Will
Top Gospel Song: Travis Greene, Made A Way
Billboard Icon: Cher
© Cover Media