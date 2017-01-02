DRUM Style Star: Gail Mabalane

Gail Mabalane is a singer and actress best known as one of the Top 14 finalists on the sixth season of the M-Net reality competition Idols SA.

In 2001 she made the Top 5 of Miss Teen SA. Later in life she became a Kaizer Chiefs cheerleader for a brief time, and currently she runs her own events management company.

Married to “Bouga Luv”, the couple have a baby together.

The sexy mama is our style star for the week. Here’s why:

😍 #CollectivCulture by @tn_collectiv 📸 @accordingtojerri A photo posted by née Nkoane (@gail_mabalane) on Aug 19, 2016 at 6:35am PDT

#CollectivCulture by @tn_collectiv 📸 @accordingtojerri 💐 A photo posted by née Nkoane (@gail_mabalane) on Aug 16, 2016 at 5:51am PDT