DRUM Style Star: Gail Mabalane
Byon January 2, 2017
Gail Mabalane is a singer and actress best known as one of the Top 14 finalists on the sixth season of the M-Net reality competition Idols SA.
In 2001 she made the Top 5 of Miss Teen SA. Later in life she became a Kaizer Chiefs cheerleader for a brief time, and currently she runs her own events management company.
Married to “Bouga Luv”, the couple have a baby together.
The sexy mama is our style star for the week. Here’s why:
#CollectivCulture by @tn_collectiv 📸 @accordingtojerri 💐
A photo posted by née Nkoane (@gail_mabalane) on
A huuuuge shout out to @miss_athi & @amanda_knots for putting this look together in literally less than 24hrs…made from scratch in under 10hrs. Besides staying up all night, I don’t know HOW you did it. Shout out also to mama_bear @melstar18 & @sheilaafari for stressing with me. Thank you thank you thank you! 💋 AboutLastNight #MMA15
A photo posted by née Nkoane (@gail_mabalane) on