DRUM Style Star: Gail Mabalane

By Daniel Leibrandt on January 2, 2017
gail mabalane


Gail Mabalane is a singer and actress best known as one of the Top 14 finalists on the sixth season of the M-Net reality competition Idols SA.

In 2001 she made the Top 5 of Miss Teen SA. Later in life she became a Kaizer Chiefs cheerleader for a brief time, and currently she runs her own events management company.

Married to “Bouga Luv”, the couple have a baby together.

The sexy mama is our style star for the week. Here’s why:

A photo posted by née Nkoane (@gail_mabalane) on

 

A photo posted by née Nkoane (@gail_mabalane) on

 

 

 

Don’t miss tonight’s episode of #Rockville4. 😁 #Vicky_In_season1. 😄 #ThrowBack

A photo posted by née Nkoane (@gail_mabalane) on

 