Exclusive: Boity on her spiritual gift, love life and career

Club 808 presenter Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo has made quite a few headlines in recent years, the last time we spoke to her was about her new role on Rhythm City.

DRUM caught up with her today and here’s Boity:

On her Metro Music Awards outfit

“For my dress, I wanted something classic, elegant and strong. People are used to the normal Boity who usually looks sexy. The designer of the dress is the same designer who designed Pearl Modiadie’s outfits for that night. And I wanted to rock more of those outfits”.

Her current projects

“I’m currently shooting Rhythm City and I will start appearing on screen on 10 April. I took my focus from acting since Rockville. I’ve missed acting. Sissy Boy has me travelling. So beside Club 808, I’ve been shooting Rhythm City”.

On her love life

“I don’t have any bae right now. I have been single for a while and I’m happy with that. Throughout my single life, I’ve managed to focus on my career and I’m always busy. Relationships can be destructing.”

On her house

“I don’t even like talking about my house. Ever since I announced it, all that people have been doing is discredit me. And the rumour that I’m selling it is not true”.

On her spiritual gift

“It’s a subject that I don’t like to get into that much because it’s deep, so I try to remain delicate because I don’t take it for granted. It’s a spiritual journey and a long one at that. I’m blessed to have this gift, though people are judgmental. It’s a journey, I’m still learning”.

On keeping fit

“I work out at least three times a week. I also have a personal trainer, so this is how I manage to keep fit”.