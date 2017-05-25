EXCLUSIVE: SK Sekoati on finding love again and healing

When actor and singer SK Sekoati left Johannesburg for Cape Town in 2012 his life was been marred by drama and scandal after his break up from Zoleka Mandela and the death of their daughter Zenani. DRUM caught up with the star to talk his new role on SABC2 TV series, Swartwater, his upcoming wedding, his son Mpho and his getting back to his first love.

You are back after a hiatus of how long?

Yes, I am back. I was away for say two and a half years and I actually got back last year, did a few cameos and only now am I in a big role on Swartwater.

Okay, so why did you leave Joburg in the first place?

I wanted to just start over and gather myself. I was involved in too much drama and also my break up and my daughter’s death took a toll on me.

Oh yes, you got divorced to Zoleka Mandela after your daughter passed away?

No were not married, so there was no divorced but a break up.

After you moved to Cape Town you worked in corporate as a creative director at an advertising agency, how was that experience coming from being an actor?

I had a great job at Mad Advertising and I enjoyed it, but after a while the artist in me won and I had to comeback.

When most people in particular young people lose their children like you and Zoleka did, they go off the rails, did that happen to you?

Yes I went to through all sorts of self destructive behaviours while dealing with Zenani’s death. I did drugs, alcohol, the works.

How did you get out of that?

I left Joburg. I figured that I needed to leave the place where my self destructive behavior had started.

And while you were in Cape Town, you found healing and also found love?

Yes I found my queen, Faith. We met after a few months when I was Mcing a gig and we have been with her since. I am so happy and we have a three year old daughter called Mpho.

Was it love at first sight?

Well, it was more like ‘like’ at first site. We went for drinks on the night we met and we have developed since then.

So any plans to get married?

Yes, we are actually finalizing lobola now and we will have our wedding next year. Actually part of my reason for moving back was because Faith got promoted at SAA where she works and the new job was based in Joburg and becuase my heart was wanting to get back into acting it all worked out well. So we moved.

You are also part of the Man Up campaign, tell us about that?

Yes I have joined the bandwagon to encourage men to get circumcised it helps prevent diseases and save lives.

Tell us about this other project you are embarking on?

Well, its not much a project than a journey, I am busy working on getting a killer body. I have a personal trainer who used to be a body builder and I am working out a lot and eating right.

Why are you working on it now?

Well when I worked in corporate in Cape Town I kinda became relaxed and when I got back I realized that in order to compete in the industry I am in I need to look good, so am giving myself till next year for the ‘big reveal’ of a transformed me.

All the best with that,we will be waiting to see and cheering on.

Thank you so much.