‘F-off kid’- Ntsiki Mazwai to AKA

Image: Ntsiki Mazwai Twitter

Anyone who fllows Ntsiki Mazwai on Twitter knows she is not one to mess with, if you come after her on social media she will attack you right back.

After a recent tweet by outspoken rapper AKA saying; “If I was a ‘conscious rapper’ in SA I wouldn’t have the platform to tell you how I feel. Y’all would treat me like Ntsiki Mazwai.”

Ntsiki took to her Twitter to hit back at AKA.

“I was going the mature route and deciding not to entertain that aka tweet……but…..im not so mature so….,” Ntsiki tweeted.

After that tweet she went on to say; “Dear AKA id rather be treated badly on twitter (virtual reality ) than have an ego with an alleged small penis (reality). F*** off kid.”

AKA hasn’t responded yet, but if it does, it is sure going to be an interesting one.

See the tweets below;





I was going the mature route and deciding not to entertain that aka tweet……but…..im not so mature so…. — Imbongikazi yeSizwe (@ntsikimazwai) April 7, 2017



