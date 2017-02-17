Fifi Cooper explains why she left Ambitiouz entertainment

Today, Motswako rapper Fifi Cooper, A-Reece and duo Benchmarq (is this the correct spelling? I see B3nchMarQ elsewhere online) of Ambitiouz entertainment announced that they would no longer be part of the company and that she will be opening her own record company, Mo Cooper Records.

Speaking to DRUM, Fifi says what motivated the move was more financial than personal.

“A-Reece and duo B3nchMarQ and myself didn’t decide to leave at the same time, it just happened. I had issues with the owner, Kgosi Mahumapelo with regards to my finances. He became unhappy when I asked questions,” Fifi said.

“So one day I woke up and realised that I work all the time but with nothing in my bank account, while my kid is starving, it’s a lot to handle,” she adds.

Currently Fifi says her relationship with Kgosi is non-existent and her decision to leave did not involve the other artists.

“It’s been two years and I’m mostly tired of pretending that all is well. I am tired of being told that I owe him money. Money for what?” she questions.

The Putsununu rapper says she believes she has what it takes to run her own record company and have complete control of the money that comes in and goes out of her company.

“I have been rapping for more than 11 years, I have enough experience to run my own s%&*?,” she says spitting fire.

Fifi says she will carry on working with some of the ambitious artists as the “beef’” has nothing to do with them and they still remain friends.

Ambitiouz entertainment owner, Kgosi Mahumapelo could not be reached for comment.