Former Idols SA contestant Siyakha’s time to shine

DRUM recently caught up with former Idols SA contestant Siyakah Tshayela and she spilled the beans on becoming a member of the popular gospel group Joyous Celebration.

“Lindelani Mkhize saw me on Takie Ndou’s show around 2015 when I was given a solo then she contacted me. I was in denial (over if it was the right decision) then I just went to Idols season 12 competition last year.”

Siyakha opens up to Drum. “I just decide to get back to Mkhize because I saw that it’s been a while since I placed him on hold. He gave me a solo for his first show (Ignite)that was in Durban late last.” Siyakha explains.

Siyakha said being in a big brand like Joyous Celebration is a big opportunity that made her to get confused a bit in choosing which part to sing, but after her first rehearsals on Tuesday and Wednesday last week she was more confident to sing on big stage.

“Our first performance was in Lesotho on Saturday and I loved it. I sang a solo “Phindukhulume” and it was amazing,” Siyakha said. “I Just want to grow more into my craft and be the best that I can be,” she added.

“Being withdrawn from Idols (for contractual reasons), where I reached the last 16, really affected me but it’s something I don’t want to talk about now. Having a supportive family helped me a lot, friends have been there for me, even my role model in music Siphokazi called and texted me.” Siyakha explains.

Siyakha also performed on SATMA Awards last year, and she was also given a role in a musical play called Faith takes Time and played the role of Ma-Mthembu.