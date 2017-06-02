Gibson Kente clapped me across the face- Mara Louw

Image: Screen grab

Legendary actress, singer and entertainer Marah Louw, who is currently playing Boi on Mzansi Magic’s The Queen, says the late great South African playwright Gibson Kente once slapped her. Marah opened up about the story during an interview on TouchHD’s Let’s Do Lunch with Thembisa Mdoda, saying Gibson, who gave her her first break in theatre, once klapped her.

“It was during rehearsals and I laughed at the way he was instructing and Bra Gibson slapped me,” Marah told Thembisa. Marah was starring in the musical Sikalo by Gibson – filling in for an actress who was on maternity leave.

“After he klapped me I ran away,” Marah said. Gibson then later went to Marah’s parents and apologised to her and them. She returned to the production.

“I went back for six months then I left because of the pressures of school and life. I was in high school at the time,” Marah explained.

Marah says doing Sikalo made her catch the showbiz bug and she’s never looked back since.