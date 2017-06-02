I always thought I was an ugly duckling- Lerato Kganyago

Image: Lerato Kganyago Instagram

Media personality Lerato Kganyago may have won beauty pageants like Miss Jam Alley and Miss Soweto and is now regarded as one of the beautiful Mzansi celebrities but she hasn’t always thought she was pretty. Lerato says she actually thought she was ugly.

“Throughout high school I always thought I was the ugly duckling. I never thought I was pretty, I was tomboyish and I was quite and reserved. I was a boy at heart,” Lerato told Anele Mdoda on her show Real Talk with Anele.

Lerato says her entering beauty pageants wasn’t her idea it was her mom’s . “She entered me in pageants so I could build my confidence and also become more of a lady,” Lerato explained.

Lerato says after winning some of the pageants she built her self confidence and started to see that she was pretty.