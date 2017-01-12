Picture: @tankisotankkhumalo/Instagram via DonaldInDenial

Singer Donald will replace former Idols SA long-time judge Gareth Cliff as a guest judge when the auditions for the 13th season take place in Cape Town.

He joins Unathi Msengana, Somizi Mhlongo and Randall Abrahams on judging panel.

“I am more than capable to judge the Idols competition. Music is my life and I have been in the music industry for over 10 years,” Donald says.

The Crazy But Amazing hitmaker says besides the obvious talent and charisma that is needed on stage, he’ll be looking for that special star quality in the contestants.

“I have high standards in music and the contestants must be able to engage with the audience and mostly have the determination and the hunger to want to win. I am looking for a star,” he adds.

Meanwhile, on his own career, he says he’ll be releasing the most important project of his life, The Red Mic Live DVD Recording.

“This project is important because I want to be the best live act in South Africa. They will see the level of work I have put into being the best,” he states.