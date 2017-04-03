I didn’t attack him- Penny Penny

Musician and reality star Penny Penny, continues to make headlines lately, this time is over an alleged scuffle at the recently held Munghana Lonene Awards.

According to reports the Shangaan hit maker hit Munghana Lonene station manager Lawrence Ubisi over a misunderstanding on performance times and food.

“Papa Penny felt disrespected by the fact that he was refused entry into the VIP area, that’s where I think all the trouble started,” a source told DRUM.

After that incident Penny Penny became annoyed and that when some sources claim he attacked Lawrence.

DRUM couldn’t reach Penny Penny to get comment, but he did speak about the incident in a recent interview with Sunday World saying; “I didn’t attack him (Lawrence). They attacked me by allowing Arthur to perform when I was supposed to perform. They also refused me entry to the VIP area where I was invited,” he told the paper.

Penny Penny confirms that he did confront Lawrence about the situation but he never laid hands on him.

