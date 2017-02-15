“I never wanted to win Idols” -Tebogo Louw

Despite competing in Idols South Africa three times, Tebogo Louw claims his intentions were never to win the competition but to use the platform to build his brand.

“I wanted to go to the Top 10 so I could be able to sell my voice using the Idols platform and I achieved just that.”

Tebogo goes on to say that he had to dumb his personality down and compromise in order to go far and now he is ready to share his real nature.

“On the show I had to be careful and not show my real personality. I am ‘crazy’ and there I had to be tame. Now that I am exposed, people will enjoy the real me,” he says.

Currently working on his full album that is due for release this winter, the 25-year-old Stellenbosch-born singer says he wants to bring back the funky Motown sound and high-pitched voices.

“My upcoming album will be titled The Age of Tebogo and I will sing in both vernac and English,” he says.

Although Tebogo feels that one can never be prepared enough for the entertainment industry, he is very confident that his music will compete on the level of Michael Jackson one day.