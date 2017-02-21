‘I’m not afraid of being alone’ – Pearl Modiadie

Image: Pearl Modiadie Instagram

Many expected her to mope around after her failed relationship with ex-fiancé Nkululeko Buthelezi. But television and radio personality, Pearl Modiadie, refused to sit back and feel sorry for herself. She had been mum about the details of the break up from the businessman since she made an announcement on her Metro FM show, The Great Escape. But for the first time she exclusively opened up to DRUM about her failed relationship and how she found the strength to move on.

“Often people feel they need to be with someone, but Bali made me realise I can be alone – it helped me to find Pearl again and realise I’m a free spirit. For a long time I felt caged up. I’d closed myself off from a lot of things, but being there alone made me find my happiness,” she said talking about her recent solo vacation to Bali, Indonesia.

Pearl says during this difficult time of going through all kinds of emotions after the breakup of the relationship she thought was going to work, she applied one of the lessons her mom taught her for her to be strong again.

“My mother taught me to stand on my own feet and be an independent woman,” she recalls. “That alone time in Bali brought back memories of her (Pearl lost her mom at the age of 19). I’ve always paid attention to that advice. That’s why I work so hard because I hate asking people for stuff. I need my independence and I’ve been working at it from a very young age.”

Pearl is currently riding on a wave of success with her new show Raw Silk on SABC 1. “I’m so excited about the show,” Pearl says. “It is so fresh and exciting. During the filming, I enjoyed watching the designers and how hard they were working to live their dream. Everyone there was putting their best foot forward.”

Read the full story as Pearl opens up about moving on and more in DRUM issue of 23 February 2017.