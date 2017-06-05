In her own words, KB

Image: KB Motsilanyane, Instagram

Actress and singer Keabetswe ‘KB’ Motsilanyane has been in the entertainment industry for about 16 years and she says in those years she has learned some lessons.

Opening up in a recent interview KB said some of the lessons she has learned in life are mostly about putting one’s interests first.

“You must always put yourself first. I didn’t understand this until I was forced to,” KB says. She says she learned over the years that sometimes people have a habit of just doing things to impress other people and that’s something she has evolved from.

“Don’t do things for show-be honest with yourself. Stand in front of the mirror and ask yourself what you truly want. If you need help, get it,” she advises.

KB who had a recent failed engagement to business man Nico Matlala says that in life one should also not be embarrassed when life doesn’t turn out the way they wished.

“Don’t get embarrassed that things don’t work out. But, be accountable and acknowledge your role in the situation because that’s the only thing you can change- your actions,” KB says.

Source: True Love Magazine