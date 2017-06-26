Inside Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s big night

Johannesburg – BET International on Saturday night announced the winners of the 2017 international BET Awards categories.

During the ceremony South African icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka took home top honours at the BET International Awards presentation.

The American categories of the BET Awards were announced on Sunday night. The show will air on Tuesday, 27 June on BET (DStv 129) at 20:00 and will include the international ceremony.

Eva Marcille returned to co-host the BET International Awards presentation for her second year in a row. She was joined on stage by South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

Beverly Bond was also in attendance to honour Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Ilwad Elman with the 2017 BET International Global Good Star and Power Awards, respectively, which recognize individuals championing endeavors to positively impact change and heighten awareness in different parts of the world.

Here’s a complete list of the international BET Awards 2017 winners:

BEST INTERNATIONAL: AFRICA

Wizkid (Nigeria)

BEST INTERNATIONAL: EUROPE

Stormzy (UK)

VIEWER’S CHOICE “BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT”

Rayvanny (Tanzania)

GLOBAL GOOD: STAR AWARD

Ilwad Elman (Somalia/Canada)

GLOBAL GOOD: POWER AWARD

Yvonne Chaka Chaka (South Africa)