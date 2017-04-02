Is DJ Zinhle’s man a con artist?

We first got to find out who Brendan Naidoo was through the fact that he was the man that DJ and business woman DJ Zinhle moved on with after her nasty break up with her ex and father of her child rapper AKA. After that we got to find out that Brendan was a businessman who owed a wealth management company.

Now we are hearing that Brendan may allegedly be a con artist. According to Sunday World newspaper, Brendan is involved in some drama with a Rusternburg businessman Thapelo Tshepe who claims that he was convinced by Brendan to get into forex trading business and he hasn’t received his benefits from the business.

“Naidoo approached me back in 2014 and told me we could make money with forex trading. He convinced me with bank statements and showed me how much profit he made from forex trading,” Tshepe told the paper.

Tshepe alleges that he transfered over R3million rand to Brendan’s account and he hasn’t been able to withdraw any profits from the investment he made.

Brendan has been mum on the allegations but a fraud case has been opened against him at the Sandton police. ”A case of fraud has been indeed opened against Mr Brendan Naidoo,” said Constable David Mothapo of the Sandton Police.

DJ Zinhle has not said anything about the allegations.