Isibaya’s Zama and her ‘mlungu-bae’ can’t keep their hands off each other
Byon January 5, 2017
Linda Mtoba plays the role of Zama Ngwenya, an ailing daughter of a taxi business mogul who falls inlove with the son of her father’s arch rival in Magic soapie Isibaya.
In real life; the isiZulu teacher turned actress is also in love with her French guy who she has been dating for almost 2 years.
On social media Linda shares her travelling memories and happily snaps of herself and the mystery man travelling the world and even meeting his family.
See for yourself.