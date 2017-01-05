Isibaya’s Zama and her ‘mlungu-bae’ can’t keep their hands off each other

Linda Mtoba plays the role of Zama Ngwenya, an ailing daughter of a taxi business mogul who falls inlove with the son of her father’s arch rival in Magic soapie Isibaya.

In real life; the isiZulu teacher turned actress is also in love with her French guy who she has been dating for almost 2 years.

On social media Linda shares her travelling memories and happily snaps of herself and the mystery man travelling the world and even meeting his family.

See for yourself.

