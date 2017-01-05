Isibaya’s Zama and her ‘mlungu-bae’ can’t keep their hands off each other

By Qhama Dayile on January 5, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-01-05 at 10.52.02 AM


Linda Mtoba plays the role of Zama Ngwenya, an ailing daughter of a taxi business mogul who falls inlove with the son of her father’s arch rival in Magic soapie Isibaya.

In real life; the isiZulu teacher turned actress is also in love with her French guy who she has been dating for almost 2 years.

On social media Linda shares her travelling memories and happily snaps of herself and the mystery man travelling the world and even meeting his family.

See for yourself.

Him

A photo posted by linda mtoba (@linda_mtoba) on

A photo posted by linda mtoba (@linda_mtoba) on

Love of my life…

A photo posted by linda mtoba (@linda_mtoba) on

The kind of happiness that when you lay in bed at night you're just like WOW who even knew this was possible…

A photo posted by linda mtoba (@linda_mtoba) on

1715 days with him. You're such an amazing human.

A photo posted by linda mtoba (@linda_mtoba) on