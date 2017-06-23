It hasn’t sunk in yet- Nomzamo Mbatha

nomzamo mbatha

By Khosi Biyela

Ever since Nomzamo Mbatha joined Pumza Nohashe’s publicity, brand and management group Brand Three Sixty Communications she has been winning.

Nomzamo announced on Twitter earlier today that she will be co-hosting the BET Awards International alongside TV host and fashion model, Eva Marcille. She twitted: “Still hasn’t sunk in yet. Proud to announce that I will be co- hosting the BET Awards International ceremony, Saturday alongside Eva Marcille,” Nomzamo twitted.

Pumza who previously worked with Minnie Dlamini and Khaya Mthethwa also handles PR for the likes of Terry Pheto, Bonang Matheba, musicians Anatii and ProKid.

Bonang congratulated Nomzamo for the big news. Bonang Matheba wrote: “Guuurrrlllll!!! So. Much. To. Celebrate!! Congratulations!!

We look forward to seeing Nomzamo slay that stage.