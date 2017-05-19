Jessica Nkosi on why she left Isibaya

Image: Jessica Nkosi, Instagram

Actress and television personality Jessica Nkosi has left the soapie that made her a household name, Isibaya. Jessica’s last shot her last scenes not too long ago, so we won’t be seeing Queen Qondi in a while.

Even though Jessica has left Isibaya, the good news is that it’s not for good, Jessica is just taking a break from the show to focus on other projects.

“I needed some time off. I just want fans of the show to be a little understanding and allow me to do this. It’s just for a few months,” Jessica said.

“As much as you are lucky to be doing a soapie, it’s very demanding. That’s all you do because you are on a first-call basis. The show is on every day, meaning I have to work Monday to Friday, so I can’t explore other work,” Jessica told Sowetan Live.

Jessica has just started a new gig as co-host on entertainment variety show BET A-List.