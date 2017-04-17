Jidenna on Riky Rick

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015 file photo, inger Jidenna poses for a portrait ahead of their "EEPHUS" Tour in New York. Jidenna continues to stand out, and not just because of his unique style. There is also his head-turning and head-nod-inducing music: Classic Man, which features Roman GianArthur, is nominated for best rap/sung collaboration at the Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, Grammy Awards. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)

American recording artist and producer Jidenna says he really digs rapper Riky Rick and wants to do some music with him.

Jidenna who was in Mzansi recently saw Riky Rick perform and he instantly liked him and knew he wanted to work with him.

“Riky is really dope, he is the artist I definitely want to collaborate with. I like what his image represents, I like his music and I like his lyrics,” Jidenna says.

The 31 year old star says he is looking forward to returning to Mzansi and doing some music with the Sidlukotini rapper.