Jidenna on Riky Rick
Byon April 17, 2017
American recording artist and producer Jidenna says he really digs rapper Riky Rick and wants to do some music with him.
Jidenna who was in Mzansi recently saw Riky Rick perform and he instantly liked him and knew he wanted to work with him.
“Riky is really dope, he is the artist I definitely want to collaborate with. I like what his image represents, I like his music and I like his lyrics,” Jidenna says.
The 31 year old star says he is looking forward to returning to Mzansi and doing some music with the Sidlukotini rapper.