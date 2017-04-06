Joyous 21 hits gold status before its out

Award winning gospel music ensemble Joyous Celebration’s new album Heal Our Land their 21st album, has gone gold before even being released.

The album recorded at US Bishop TD Jakes church Potter’s House in Dallas Texas has gone gold through pre-orders. The album which is out tomorrow celebrates the group’s 21 years in music.

“We are excited about our journey and would like to that God, the fans, our partners MTN and Sony for helping us reach this milestone,” Lindelani Mkhize one of the Joyous Celebration founders said.

To commemorate their 21 years in the industry there will be a Joyous Pop Up Store at NewTown Junction from tomorrow Friday the 7th of April till the end of the Easter period.

The DVD for Heal Our Land will be available from next Friday the 14th of April.