K.O not signing any more artists at CashTime Life

Rapper Ntokozo Mdluli, popularly known as K.O, got a lot of backlash last year when artists left his label, CashTime Life, due to opposing ideas.

The Skhanda Love rapper told us that in 2017 he would no longer be signing artists as he only wishes to focus on his own career.

“I have no regrets but if I had focused on myself instead of trying to help others from the beginning, I would have been far with my career,” he said.

“I will not be signing any more artists at CashTime Life. I don’t want to be responsible for anyone else. I want to focus on building my own brand,” he added.

KO says after helping other artists he ended up looking like the bad guy once they left the record label.

“Last year I gave people opportunities and I ended up looking bad when Kid X and Moozlie left. I will not allow that to happen again,” he said.

Artists currently signed under the CashTime Life label include DJ Viilante, Maggz and MaE, and he insists that they will be responsible for their own careers.

“If each one of them wants to release music, that’s what we will do, but I’m not involving myself in anything else,” K.O said firmly.

Besides running a record label, K.O has launched a new clothing line, DUSTNKOMPANY, that he says has nothing to do with CashTime Life. The range will be available from Friday 13 January.

K.O’s single Pretty Young Thing will be released at the end of and the full album will follow in June.

