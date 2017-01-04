Kelly Khumalo is heading for Idols SA

Image: Khumalo Instagram

Controversial singer and actress Kelly Khumalo is tipped to be one of the guest judges on the upcoming season of Idols SA

Mzansi Magic’s PR manager, Nondumiso Mabece, will not confirm names of judges until their contracts are signed, but there will be four guest judges in all four cities.

The auditions take place in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Nondumiso said there won’t be any replacement for former judge Gareth Cliff, following his resignation at the end of the previous season after 11 seasons on the panel.

Kelly shared the stage with season 12’s runner-up, Thami Shobede, at the grand finale so was that a hint to her taking up a seat on the panel?

She’s no stranger to performing and dancing – the mom-of-two has been in the music industry for over a decade and has performed with artists such as Robbie Malinga and Arthur Mafokate.