Kelly Khumalo’s new movie to screen at Cannes Film Festival

The new romcom, Zulu Wedding, starring musician Kelly Khumalo is set to make its international debut later this month at the Cannes Film Festival. Kelly plays the role of a flashy wife who discovers her husband’s wealth isn’t real.

Kelly told TshisaLIVE that after reading the script she knew she had to take on the role. “The producers called me and said, ‘We have this character that we think you would be able to play perfectly’. I read the script and fell in love with the story. I knew that this was a special project that I wanted to be a part of,” she added.

Kelly also said that she was not surprised by how well the film was received.

“It is an incredible film. An authentic South African story that I believe represents everything that is exciting about being a part of our wonderful country. I am honoured to have acted in the film. In fact, I am on top of the world right now. This was the first film I have been involved in that has been screened internationally and I think it will do incredible things,” she added.